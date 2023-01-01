1 Bahraini dinar to Guinean francs

Convert BHD to GNF at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
22,815 gnf

1.00000 BHD = 22815.40000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Guinean Franc
1 BHD22815.40000 GNF
5 BHD114077.00000 GNF
10 BHD228154.00000 GNF
20 BHD456308.00000 GNF
50 BHD1140770.00000 GNF
100 BHD2281540.00000 GNF
250 BHD5703850.00000 GNF
500 BHD11407700.00000 GNF
1000 BHD22815400.00000 GNF
2000 BHD45630800.00000 GNF
5000 BHD114077000.00000 GNF
10000 BHD228154000.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 GNF0.00004 BHD
5 GNF0.00022 BHD
10 GNF0.00044 BHD
20 GNF0.00088 BHD
50 GNF0.00219 BHD
100 GNF0.00438 BHD
250 GNF0.01096 BHD
500 GNF0.02192 BHD
1000 GNF0.04383 BHD
2000 GNF0.08766 BHD
5000 GNF0.21915 BHD
10000 GNF0.43830 BHD