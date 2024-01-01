1 Gibraltar pound to Saudi riyals

Convert GIP to SAR

1 gip
4.76 sar

£1.000 GIP = SR4.761 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 GIP4.76141 SAR
5 GIP23.80705 SAR
10 GIP47.61410 SAR
20 GIP95.22820 SAR
50 GIP238.07050 SAR
100 GIP476.14100 SAR
250 GIP1190.35250 SAR
500 GIP2380.70500 SAR
1000 GIP4761.41000 SAR
2000 GIP9522.82000 SAR
5000 GIP23807.05000 SAR
10000 GIP47614.10000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Gibraltar Pound
1 SAR0.21002 GIP
5 SAR1.05011 GIP
10 SAR2.10022 GIP
20 SAR4.20044 GIP
50 SAR10.50110 GIP
100 SAR21.00220 GIP
250 SAR52.50550 GIP
500 SAR105.01100 GIP
1000 SAR210.02200 GIP
2000 SAR420.04400 GIP
5000 SAR1050.11000 GIP
10000 SAR2100.22000 GIP