Convert GIP to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 Gibraltar pounds to Omani rials

250 gip
122.158 omr

£1.000 GIP = ر.ع.0.4886 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6181.4651.6120.95819.239
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9351.7321.9061.13222.742
1 USD0.9310.788183.4621.3651.5020.89217.918
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Omani Rial
1 GIP0.48863 OMR
5 GIP2.44315 OMR
10 GIP4.88630 OMR
20 GIP9.77260 OMR
50 GIP24.43150 OMR
100 GIP48.86300 OMR
250 GIP122.15750 OMR
500 GIP244.31500 OMR
1000 GIP488.63000 OMR
2000 GIP977.26000 OMR
5000 GIP2,443.15000 OMR
10000 GIP4,886.30000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Gibraltar Pound
1 OMR2.04654 GIP
5 OMR10.23270 GIP
10 OMR20.46540 GIP
20 OMR40.93080 GIP
50 OMR102.32700 GIP
100 OMR204.65400 GIP
250 OMR511.63500 GIP
500 OMR1,023.27000 GIP
1000 OMR2,046.54000 GIP
2000 OMR4,093.08000 GIP
5000 OMR10,232.70000 GIP
10000 OMR20,465.40000 GIP