250 Ghanaian cedis to Singapore dollars

Convert GHS to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 ghs
23.41 sgd

GH¢1.000 GHS = S$0.09365 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1070.7881.3521.50283.49
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2650.5770.9911.161.167
1 EUR1.0741.465119.4390.8461.4521.61289.634
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Singapore Dollar
1 GHS0.09365 SGD
5 GHS0.46827 SGD
10 GHS0.93653 SGD
20 GHS1.87306 SGD
50 GHS4.68265 SGD
100 GHS9.36530 SGD
250 GHS23.41325 SGD
500 GHS46.82650 SGD
1000 GHS93.65300 SGD
2000 GHS187.30600 SGD
5000 GHS468.26500 SGD
10000 GHS936.53000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SGD10.67770 GHS
5 SGD53.38850 GHS
10 SGD106.77700 GHS
20 SGD213.55400 GHS
50 SGD533.88500 GHS
100 SGD1,067.77000 GHS
250 SGD2,669.42500 GHS
500 SGD5,338.85000 GHS
1000 SGD10,677.70000 GHS
2000 SGD21,355.40000 GHS
5000 SGD53,388.50000 GHS
10000 SGD106,777.00000 GHS