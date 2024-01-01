10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Saudi riyals

Convert GHS to SAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 ghs
2,598.03 sar

GH¢1.000 GHS = SR0.2598 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1070.7881.3521.50283.492
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2650.5770.9911.161.164
1 EUR1.0741.465119.4390.8461.4521.61289.632
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Saudi Riyal
1 GHS0.25980 SAR
5 GHS1.29902 SAR
10 GHS2.59803 SAR
20 GHS5.19606 SAR
50 GHS12.99015 SAR
100 GHS25.98030 SAR
250 GHS64.95075 SAR
500 GHS129.90150 SAR
1000 GHS259.80300 SAR
2000 GHS519.60600 SAR
5000 GHS1,299.01500 SAR
10000 GHS2,598.03000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SAR3.84908 GHS
5 SAR19.24540 GHS
10 SAR38.49080 GHS
20 SAR76.98160 GHS
50 SAR192.45400 GHS
100 SAR384.90800 GHS
250 SAR962.27000 GHS
500 SAR1,924.54000 GHS
1000 SAR3,849.08000 GHS
2000 SAR7,698.16000 GHS
5000 SAR19,245.40000 GHS
10000 SAR38,490.80000 GHS