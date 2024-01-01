Convert GHS to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 Ghanaian cedis to Omani rials

100 ghs
2.666 omr

GH¢1.000 GHS = ر.ع.0.02666 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1080.7881.3521.50283.495
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2630.5770.9911.161.157
1 EUR1.0741.466119.440.8461.4521.61389.636
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Omani Rial
1 GHS0.02666 OMR
5 GHS0.13330 OMR
10 GHS0.26660 OMR
20 GHS0.53321 OMR
50 GHS1.33302 OMR
100 GHS2.66603 OMR
250 GHS6.66508 OMR
500 GHS13.33015 OMR
1000 GHS26.66030 OMR
2000 GHS53.32060 OMR
5000 GHS133.30150 OMR
10000 GHS266.60300 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ghanaian Cedi
1 OMR37.50890 GHS
5 OMR187.54450 GHS
10 OMR375.08900 GHS
20 OMR750.17800 GHS
50 OMR1,875.44500 GHS
100 OMR3,750.89000 GHS
250 OMR9,377.22500 GHS
500 OMR18,754.45000 GHS
1000 OMR37,508.90000 GHS
2000 OMR75,017.80000 GHS
5000 OMR187,544.50000 GHS
10000 OMR375,089.00000 GHS