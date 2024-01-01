Convert GHS to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 Ghanaian cedis to Nigerian nairas

250 ghs
26,156.25 ngn

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₦104.6 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nigerian Naira
1 GHS104.62500 NGN
5 GHS523.12500 NGN
10 GHS1,046.25000 NGN
20 GHS2,092.50000 NGN
50 GHS5,231.25000 NGN
100 GHS10,462.50000 NGN
250 GHS26,156.25000 NGN
500 GHS52,312.50000 NGN
1000 GHS104,625.00000 NGN
2000 GHS209,250.00000 NGN
5000 GHS523,125.00000 NGN
10000 GHS1,046,250.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NGN0.00956 GHS
5 NGN0.04779 GHS
10 NGN0.09558 GHS
20 NGN0.19116 GHS
50 NGN0.47790 GHS
100 NGN0.95580 GHS
250 NGN2.38950 GHS
500 NGN4.77899 GHS
1000 NGN9.55798 GHS
2000 NGN19.11596 GHS
5000 NGN47.78990 GHS
10000 NGN95.57980 GHS