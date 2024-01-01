Convert GHS to JPY at the real exchange rate
5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Japanese Yen
|1 GHS
|11.03910 JPY
|5 GHS
|55.19550 JPY
|10 GHS
|110.39100 JPY
|20 GHS
|220.78200 JPY
|50 GHS
|551.95500 JPY
|100 GHS
|1,103.91000 JPY
|250 GHS
|2,759.77500 JPY
|500 GHS
|5,519.55000 JPY
|1000 GHS
|11,039.10000 JPY
|2000 GHS
|22,078.20000 JPY
|5000 GHS
|55,195.50000 JPY
|10000 GHS
|110,391.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ghanaian Cedi
|100 JPY
|9.05869 GHS
|1000 JPY
|90.58690 GHS
|1500 JPY
|135.88035 GHS
|2000 JPY
|181.17380 GHS
|3000 JPY
|271.76070 GHS
|5000 JPY
|452.93450 GHS
|5400 JPY
|489.16926 GHS
|10000 JPY
|905.86900 GHS
|15000 JPY
|1,358.80350 GHS
|20000 JPY
|1,811.73800 GHS
|25000 JPY
|2,264.67250 GHS
|30000 JPY
|2,717.60700 GHS