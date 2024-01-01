Convert GHS to JPY at the real exchange rate
5 Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Japanese Yen
|1 GHS
|11.03840 JPY
|5 GHS
|55.19200 JPY
|10 GHS
|110.38400 JPY
|20 GHS
|220.76800 JPY
|50 GHS
|551.92000 JPY
|100 GHS
|1,103.84000 JPY
|250 GHS
|2,759.60000 JPY
|500 GHS
|5,519.20000 JPY
|1000 GHS
|11,038.40000 JPY
|2000 GHS
|22,076.80000 JPY
|5000 GHS
|55,192.00000 JPY
|10000 GHS
|110,384.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ghanaian Cedi
|100 JPY
|9.05926 GHS
|1000 JPY
|90.59260 GHS
|1500 JPY
|135.88890 GHS
|2000 JPY
|181.18520 GHS
|3000 JPY
|271.77780 GHS
|5000 JPY
|452.96300 GHS
|5400 JPY
|489.20004 GHS
|10000 JPY
|905.92600 GHS
|15000 JPY
|1,358.88900 GHS
|20000 JPY
|1,811.85200 GHS
|25000 JPY
|2,264.81500 GHS
|30000 JPY
|2,717.77800 GHS