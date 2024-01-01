Convert GHS to JPY at the real exchange rate

10 Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen

10 ghs
110 jpy

GH¢1.000 GHS = ¥11.04 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:19
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1010.7881.3521.50383.482
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2550.5770.991.161.134
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4320.8461.4521.61389.622
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.612

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Japanese Yen
1 GHS11.03810 JPY
5 GHS55.19050 JPY
10 GHS110.38100 JPY
20 GHS220.76200 JPY
50 GHS551.90500 JPY
100 GHS1,103.81000 JPY
250 GHS2,759.52500 JPY
500 GHS5,519.05000 JPY
1000 GHS11,038.10000 JPY
2000 GHS22,076.20000 JPY
5000 GHS55,190.50000 JPY
10000 GHS110,381.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ghanaian Cedi
100 JPY9.05954 GHS
1000 JPY90.59540 GHS
1500 JPY135.89310 GHS
2000 JPY181.19080 GHS
3000 JPY271.78620 GHS
5000 JPY452.97700 GHS
5400 JPY489.21516 GHS
10000 JPY905.95400 GHS
15000 JPY1,358.93100 GHS
20000 JPY1,811.90800 GHS
25000 JPY2,264.88500 GHS
30000 JPY2,717.86200 GHS