50 ghs
2.73 jep

GH¢1.000 GHS = £0.05459 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1010.7881.3531.50383.482
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2550.5770.9911.10161.135
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4280.8461.4521.61389.606
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.612

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Jersey pound
1 GHS0.05459 JEP
5 GHS0.27296 JEP
10 GHS0.54592 JEP
20 GHS1.09183 JEP
50 GHS2.72958 JEP
100 GHS5.45916 JEP
250 GHS13.64790 JEP
500 GHS27.29580 JEP
1000 GHS54.59160 JEP
2000 GHS109.18320 JEP
5000 GHS272.95800 JEP
10000 GHS545.91600 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 JEP18.31790 GHS
5 JEP91.58950 GHS
10 JEP183.17900 GHS
20 JEP366.35800 GHS
50 JEP915.89500 GHS
100 JEP1,831.79000 GHS
250 JEP4,579.47500 GHS
500 JEP9,158.95000 GHS
1000 JEP18,317.90000 GHS
2000 JEP36,635.80000 GHS
5000 JEP91,589.50000 GHS
10000 JEP183,179.00000 GHS