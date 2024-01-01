250 Ghanaian cedis to Croatian kunas

Convert GHS to HRK at the real exchange rate

250 ghs
121.55 hrk

GH¢1.000 GHS = kn0.4862 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.0990.7881.3521.50383.482
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2530.5770.991.161.13
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4280.8461.4521.61389.609
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.612

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Croatian Kuna
1 GHS0.48619 HRK
5 GHS2.43097 HRK
10 GHS4.86193 HRK
20 GHS9.72386 HRK
50 GHS24.30965 HRK
100 GHS48.61930 HRK
250 GHS121.54825 HRK
500 GHS243.09650 HRK
1000 GHS486.19300 HRK
2000 GHS972.38600 HRK
5000 GHS2,430.96500 HRK
10000 GHS4,861.93000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 HRK2.05680 GHS
5 HRK10.28400 GHS
10 HRK20.56800 GHS
20 HRK41.13600 GHS
50 HRK102.84000 GHS
100 HRK205.68000 GHS
250 HRK514.20000 GHS
500 HRK1,028.40000 GHS
1000 HRK2,056.80000 GHS
2000 HRK4,113.60000 GHS
5000 HRK10,284.00000 GHS
10000 HRK20,568.00000 GHS