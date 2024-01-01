Convert GHS to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Bahraini dinars

10,000 ghs
261.080 bhd

GH¢1.000 GHS = .د.ب0.02611 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1060.7881.3531.50383.457
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2590.5770.9911.161.116
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4340.8461.4521.61389.579
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bahraini Dinar
1 GHS0.02611 BHD
5 GHS0.13054 BHD
10 GHS0.26108 BHD
20 GHS0.52216 BHD
50 GHS1.30540 BHD
100 GHS2.61080 BHD
250 GHS6.52700 BHD
500 GHS13.05400 BHD
1000 GHS26.10800 BHD
2000 GHS52.21600 BHD
5000 GHS130.54000 BHD
10000 GHS261.08000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BHD38.30240 GHS
5 BHD191.51200 GHS
10 BHD383.02400 GHS
20 BHD766.04800 GHS
50 BHD1,915.12000 GHS
100 BHD3,830.24000 GHS
250 BHD9,575.60000 GHS
500 BHD19,151.20000 GHS
1000 BHD38,302.40000 GHS
2000 BHD76,604.80000 GHS
5000 BHD191,512.00000 GHS
10000 BHD383,024.00000 GHS