500 Guernsey pounds to Singapore dollars

Convert GGP to SGD at the real exchange rate

500 ggp
857.93 sgd

£1.000 GGP = S$1.716 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5881.4661.6130.95919.278
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8581.7321.9061.13322.779
1 USD0.9320.789183.4811.3661.5030.89317.964
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Singapore Dollar
1 GGP1.71586 SGD
5 GGP8.57930 SGD
10 GGP17.15860 SGD
20 GGP34.31720 SGD
50 GGP85.79300 SGD
100 GGP171.58600 SGD
250 GGP428.96500 SGD
500 GGP857.93000 SGD
1000 GGP1,715.86000 SGD
2000 GGP3,431.72000 SGD
5000 GGP8,579.30000 SGD
10000 GGP17,158.60000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 SGD0.58280 GGP
5 SGD2.91399 GGP
10 SGD5.82797 GGP
20 SGD11.65594 GGP
50 SGD29.13985 GGP
100 SGD58.27970 GGP
250 SGD145.69925 GGP
500 SGD291.39850 GGP
1000 SGD582.79700 GGP
2000 SGD1,165.59400 GGP
5000 SGD2,913.98500 GGP
10000 SGD5,827.97000 GGP