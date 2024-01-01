Convert GGP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guernsey pounds to Czech korunas

1,000 ggp
29,411.90 czk

£1.000 GGP = Kč29.41 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6681.4661.6120.95919.287
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9781.7331.9061.13322.795
1 USD0.9320.788183.5331.3661.5020.89317.967
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GGP29.41190 CZK
5 GGP147.05950 CZK
10 GGP294.11900 CZK
20 GGP588.23800 CZK
50 GGP1,470.59500 CZK
100 GGP2,941.19000 CZK
250 GGP7,352.97500 CZK
500 GGP14,705.95000 CZK
1000 GGP29,411.90000 CZK
2000 GGP58,823.80000 CZK
5000 GGP147,059.50000 CZK
10000 GGP294,119.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guernsey pound
1 CZK0.03400 GGP
5 CZK0.17000 GGP
10 CZK0.34000 GGP
20 CZK0.68000 GGP
50 CZK1.69999 GGP
100 CZK3.39998 GGP
250 CZK8.49995 GGP
500 CZK16.99990 GGP
1000 CZK33.99980 GGP
2000 CZK67.99960 GGP
5000 CZK169.99900 GGP
10000 CZK339.99800 GGP