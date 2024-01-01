5 Georgian laris to Tongan paʻangas

Convert GEL to TOP at the real exchange rate

5 gel
4.05 top

₾1.000 GEL = T$0.8101 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5991.4661.6130.95919.285
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8841.7331.9061.13322.79
1 USD0.9310.788183.4491.3661.5020.89317.961
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GEL0.81014 TOP
5 GEL4.05072 TOP
10 GEL8.10144 TOP
20 GEL16.20288 TOP
50 GEL40.50720 TOP
100 GEL81.01440 TOP
250 GEL202.53600 TOP
500 GEL405.07200 TOP
1000 GEL810.14400 TOP
2000 GEL1,620.28800 TOP
5000 GEL4,050.72000 TOP
10000 GEL8,101.44000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Georgian Lari
1 TOP1.23435 GEL
5 TOP6.17175 GEL
10 TOP12.34350 GEL
20 TOP24.68700 GEL
50 TOP61.71750 GEL
100 TOP123.43500 GEL
250 TOP308.58750 GEL
500 TOP617.17500 GEL
1000 TOP1,234.35000 GEL
2000 TOP2,468.70000 GEL
5000 TOP6,171.75000 GEL
10000 TOP12,343.50000 GEL