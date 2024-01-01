Convert GEL to HUF at the real exchange rate
10 Georgian laris to Hungarian forints
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Georgian laris to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Georgian laris
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Hungarian Forint
|1 GEL
|129.38600 HUF
|5 GEL
|646.93000 HUF
|10 GEL
|1,293.86000 HUF
|20 GEL
|2,587.72000 HUF
|50 GEL
|6,469.30000 HUF
|100 GEL
|12,938.60000 HUF
|250 GEL
|32,346.50000 HUF
|500 GEL
|64,693.00000 HUF
|1000 GEL
|129,386.00000 HUF
|2000 GEL
|258,772.00000 HUF
|5000 GEL
|646,930.00000 HUF
|10000 GEL
|1,293,860.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Georgian Lari
|2000 HUF
|15.45768 GEL
|5000 HUF
|38.64420 GEL
|10000 HUF
|77.28840 GEL
|15000 HUF
|115.93260 GEL
|20000 HUF
|154.57680 GEL
|30000 HUF
|231.86520 GEL
|40000 HUF
|309.15360 GEL
|50000 HUF
|386.44200 GEL
|60000 HUF
|463.73040 GEL
|100000 HUF
|772.88400 GEL
|150000 HUF
|1,159.32600 GEL
|200000 HUF
|1,545.76800 GEL