Convert GEL to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 Georgian lari to Hungarian forints

1 gel
129 huf

₾1.000 GEL = Ft129.4 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5671.4651.6120.95919.251
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8571.7321.9051.13322.752
1 USD0.9320.788183.4541.3651.5020.89417.937
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Hungarian Forint
1 GEL129.38600 HUF
5 GEL646.93000 HUF
10 GEL1,293.86000 HUF
20 GEL2,587.72000 HUF
50 GEL6,469.30000 HUF
100 GEL12,938.60000 HUF
250 GEL32,346.50000 HUF
500 GEL64,693.00000 HUF
1000 GEL129,386.00000 HUF
2000 GEL258,772.00000 HUF
5000 GEL646,930.00000 HUF
10000 GEL1,293,860.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Georgian Lari
2000 HUF15.45768 GEL
5000 HUF38.64420 GEL
10000 HUF77.28840 GEL
15000 HUF115.93260 GEL
20000 HUF154.57680 GEL
30000 HUF231.86520 GEL
40000 HUF309.15360 GEL
50000 HUF386.44200 GEL
60000 HUF463.73040 GEL
100000 HUF772.88400 GEL
150000 HUF1,159.32600 GEL
200000 HUF1,545.76800 GEL