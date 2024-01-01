Georgian laris to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert GEL to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
20,230.40 etb

₾1.000 GEL = Br20.23 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5111.4651.6120.95919.211
1 GBP1.18211.268105.811.7321.9051.13322.709
1 USD0.9320.789183.4561.3661.5030.89417.912
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

How to convert Georgian laris to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ethiopian Birr
1 GEL20.23040 ETB
5 GEL101.15200 ETB
10 GEL202.30400 ETB
20 GEL404.60800 ETB
50 GEL1,011.52000 ETB
100 GEL2,023.04000 ETB
250 GEL5,057.60000 ETB
500 GEL10,115.20000 ETB
1000 GEL20,230.40000 ETB
2000 GEL40,460.80000 ETB
5000 GEL101,152.00000 ETB
10000 GEL202,304.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Georgian Lari
1 ETB0.04943 GEL
5 ETB0.24715 GEL
10 ETB0.49431 GEL
20 ETB0.98861 GEL
50 ETB2.47153 GEL
100 ETB4.94306 GEL
250 ETB12.35765 GEL
500 ETB24.71530 GEL
1000 ETB49.43060 GEL
2000 ETB98.86120 GEL
5000 ETB247.15300 GEL
10000 ETB494.30600 GEL