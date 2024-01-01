5,000 Ethiopian birrs to Georgian laris

Convert ETB to GEL at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₾0.02281 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
ETB to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GEL
1 ETB to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02320.0472
Low0.02270.0227
Average0.02300.0261
Change-1.43%-51.44%
1 ETB to GEL stats

The performance of ETB to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0232 and a 30 day low of 0.0227. This means the 30 day average was 0.0230. The change for ETB to GEL was -1.43.

The performance of ETB to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0472 and a 90 day low of 0.0227. This means the 90 day average was 0.0261. The change for ETB to GEL was -51.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Georgian Lari
1 ETB0.02281 GEL
5 ETB0.11403 GEL
10 ETB0.22807 GEL
20 ETB0.45613 GEL
50 ETB1.14033 GEL
100 ETB2.28066 GEL
250 ETB5.70165 GEL
500 ETB11.40330 GEL
1000 ETB22.80660 GEL
2000 ETB45.61320 GEL
5000 ETB114.03300 GEL
10000 ETB228.06600 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ethiopian Birr
1 GEL43.84690 ETB
5 GEL219.23450 ETB
10 GEL438.46900 ETB
20 GEL876.93800 ETB
50 GEL2,192.34500 ETB
100 GEL4,384.69000 ETB
250 GEL10,961.72500 ETB
500 GEL21,923.45000 ETB
1000 GEL43,846.90000 ETB
2000 GEL87,693.80000 ETB
5000 GEL219,234.50000 ETB
10000 GEL438,469.00000 ETB