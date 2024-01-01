2,000 Georgian laris to Azerbaijani manats

Convert GEL to AZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 gel
1,194.31 azn

₾1.000 GEL = man.0.5972 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Azerbaijani Manat
1 GEL0.59715 AZN
5 GEL2.98577 AZN
10 GEL5.97153 AZN
20 GEL11.94306 AZN
50 GEL29.85765 AZN
100 GEL59.71530 AZN
250 GEL149.28825 AZN
500 GEL298.57650 AZN
1000 GEL597.15300 AZN
2000 GEL1,194.30600 AZN
5000 GEL2,985.76500 AZN
10000 GEL5,971.53000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Georgian Lari
1 AZN1.67461 GEL
5 AZN8.37305 GEL
10 AZN16.74610 GEL
20 AZN33.49220 GEL
50 AZN83.73050 GEL
100 AZN167.46100 GEL
250 AZN418.65250 GEL
500 AZN837.30500 GEL
1000 AZN1,674.61000 GEL
2000 AZN3,349.22000 GEL
5000 AZN8,373.05000 GEL
10000 AZN16,746.10000 GEL