Falkland Islands pounds to Saudi riyals today

Convert FKP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
4,757.53 sar

£1.000 FKP = SR4.758 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5431.4651.6120.95919.268
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8391.7311.9061.13422.774
1 USD0.9320.789183.4591.3651.5030.89417.958
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 FKP4.75753 SAR
5 FKP23.78765 SAR
10 FKP47.57530 SAR
20 FKP95.15060 SAR
50 FKP237.87650 SAR
100 FKP475.75300 SAR
250 FKP1,189.38250 SAR
500 FKP2,378.76500 SAR
1000 FKP4,757.53000 SAR
2000 FKP9,515.06000 SAR
5000 FKP23,787.65000 SAR
10000 FKP47,575.30000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SAR0.21019 FKP
5 SAR1.05097 FKP
10 SAR2.10193 FKP
20 SAR4.20386 FKP
50 SAR10.50965 FKP
100 SAR21.01930 FKP
250 SAR52.54825 FKP
500 SAR105.09650 FKP
1000 SAR210.19300 FKP
2000 SAR420.38600 FKP
5000 SAR1,050.96500 FKP
10000 SAR2,101.93000 FKP