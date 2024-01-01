1 thousand Saudi riyals to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert SAR to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
210.58 fkp

SR1.000 SAR = £0.2106 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.573279.21.3690.93558.9371.5020.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.058203.98210.68343.0591.0970.577

How to convert Saudi riyals to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SAR0.21058 FKP
5 SAR1.05289 FKP
10 SAR2.10578 FKP
20 SAR4.21156 FKP
50 SAR10.52890 FKP
100 SAR21.05780 FKP
250 SAR52.64450 FKP
500 SAR105.28900 FKP
1000 SAR210.57800 FKP
2000 SAR421.15600 FKP
5000 SAR1,052.89000 FKP
10000 SAR2,105.78000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 FKP4.74884 SAR
5 FKP23.74420 SAR
10 FKP47.48840 SAR
20 FKP94.97680 SAR
50 FKP237.44200 SAR
100 FKP474.88400 SAR
250 FKP1,187.21000 SAR
500 FKP2,374.42000 SAR
1000 FKP4,748.84000 SAR
2000 FKP9,497.68000 SAR
5000 FKP23,744.20000 SAR
10000 FKP47,488.40000 SAR