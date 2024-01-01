20 Fijian dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert FJD to ISK at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = kr61.49 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 FJD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High61.806562.7277
Low60.395860.3958
Average61.218161.3656
Change-0.28%1.35%
View full history

1 FJD to ISK stats

The performance of FJD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 61.8065 and a 30 day low of 60.3958. This means the 30 day average was 61.2181. The change for FJD to ISK was -0.28.

The performance of FJD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.7277 and a 90 day low of 60.3958. This means the 90 day average was 61.3656. The change for FJD to ISK was 1.35.

Track market ratesView FJD to ISK chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8671.5090.9281.32384.0750.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7060.0430.077
1 AUD0.66311.84310.6150.87755.7290.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2581.62611.42690.620.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 FJD61.48770 ISK
5 FJD307.43850 ISK
10 FJD614.87700 ISK
20 FJD1,229.75400 ISK
50 FJD3,074.38500 ISK
100 FJD6,148.77000 ISK
250 FJD15,371.92500 ISK
500 FJD30,743.85000 ISK
1000 FJD61,487.70000 ISK
2000 FJD122,975.40000 ISK
5000 FJD307,438.50000 ISK
10000 FJD614,877.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Fijian Dollar
1 ISK0.01626 FJD
5 ISK0.08132 FJD
10 ISK0.16263 FJD
20 ISK0.32527 FJD
50 ISK0.81317 FJD
100 ISK1.62634 FJD
250 ISK4.06585 FJD
500 ISK8.13170 FJD
1000 ISK16.26340 FJD
2000 ISK32.52680 FJD
5000 ISK81.31700 FJD
10000 ISK162.63400 FJD