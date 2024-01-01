500 Fijian dollars to Algerian dinars

Convert FJD to DZD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = دج59.29 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
FJD to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 FJD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High60.444360.6225
Low59.039258.7344
Average59.699159.6289
Change-0.92%0.29%
1 FJD to DZD stats

The performance of FJD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 60.4443 and a 30 day low of 59.0392. This means the 30 day average was 59.6991. The change for FJD to DZD was -0.92.

The performance of FJD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.6225 and a 90 day low of 58.7344. This means the 90 day average was 59.6289. The change for FJD to DZD was 0.29.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8441.5070.9271.32384.0770.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7120.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83810.6150.87855.7810.5120.919
1 EUR1.07919.2451.62611.42790.6810.8331.494

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 FJD59.29010 DZD
5 FJD296.45050 DZD
10 FJD592.90100 DZD
20 FJD1,185.80200 DZD
50 FJD2,964.50500 DZD
100 FJD5,929.01000 DZD
250 FJD14,822.52500 DZD
500 FJD29,645.05000 DZD
1000 FJD59,290.10000 DZD
2000 FJD118,580.20000 DZD
5000 FJD296,450.50000 DZD
10000 FJD592,901.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 DZD0.01687 FJD
5 DZD0.08433 FJD
10 DZD0.16866 FJD
20 DZD0.33732 FJD
50 DZD0.84331 FJD
100 DZD1.68662 FJD
250 DZD4.21655 FJD
500 DZD8.43310 FJD
1000 DZD16.86620 FJD
2000 DZD33.73240 FJD
5000 DZD84.33100 FJD
10000 DZD168.66200 FJD