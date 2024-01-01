5,000 Algerian dinars to Fijian dollars

Convert DZD to FJD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = FJ$0.01687 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 DZD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01690.0170
Low0.01650.0165
Average0.01680.0168
Change0.97%-0.25%
View full history

1 DZD to FJD stats

The performance of DZD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0169 and a 30 day low of 0.0165. This means the 30 day average was 0.0168. The change for DZD to FJD was 0.97.

The performance of DZD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0170 and a 90 day low of 0.0165. This means the 90 day average was 0.0168. The change for DZD to FJD was -0.25.

Track market ratesView DZD to FJD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.6751.4911.6180.93721.504
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0421.7931.9451.12625.859
1 USD0.9270.771184.0761.3821.50.86919.939
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 DZD0.01687 FJD
5 DZD0.08437 FJD
10 DZD0.16874 FJD
20 DZD0.33747 FJD
50 DZD0.84368 FJD
100 DZD1.68735 FJD
250 DZD4.21838 FJD
500 DZD8.43675 FJD
1000 DZD16.87350 FJD
2000 DZD33.74700 FJD
5000 DZD84.36750 FJD
10000 DZD168.73500 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 FJD59.26470 DZD
5 FJD296.32350 DZD
10 FJD592.64700 DZD
20 FJD1,185.29400 DZD
50 FJD2,963.23500 DZD
100 FJD5,926.47000 DZD
250 FJD14,816.17500 DZD
500 FJD29,632.35000 DZD
1000 FJD59,264.70000 DZD
2000 FJD118,529.40000 DZD
5000 FJD296,323.50000 DZD
10000 FJD592,647.00000 DZD