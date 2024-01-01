10 thousand Fijian dollars to Algerian dinars
Convert FJD to DZD at the real exchange rate
FJD to DZD conversion chart
1 FJD = 59.29140 DZD
0
|1 FJD to DZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|60.4443
|60.6225
|Low
|59.0392
|58.7344
|Average
|59.6991
|59.6289
|Change
|-0.92%
|0.29%
|View full history
1 FJD to DZD stats
The performance of FJD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 60.4443 and a 30 day low of 59.0392. This means the 30 day average was 59.6991. The change for FJD to DZD was -0.92.
The performance of FJD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.6225 and a 90 day low of 58.7344. This means the 90 day average was 59.6289. The change for FJD to DZD was 0.29.
|Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
|1 FJD
|59.29140 DZD
|5 FJD
|296.45700 DZD
|10 FJD
|592.91400 DZD
|20 FJD
|1,185.82800 DZD
|50 FJD
|2,964.57000 DZD
|100 FJD
|5,929.14000 DZD
|250 FJD
|14,822.85000 DZD
|500 FJD
|29,645.70000 DZD
|1000 FJD
|59,291.40000 DZD
|2000 FJD
|118,582.80000 DZD
|5000 FJD
|296,457.00000 DZD
|10000 FJD
|592,914.00000 DZD