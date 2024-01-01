20 Fijian dollars to Czech korunas

Convert FJD to CZK at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Kč10.41 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 FJD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.437810.4378
Low10.193110.0521
Average10.334110.2326
Change1.88%1.12%
View full history

1 FJD to CZK stats

The performance of FJD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4378 and a 30 day low of 10.1931. This means the 30 day average was 10.3341. The change for FJD to CZK was 1.88.

The performance of FJD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4378 and a 90 day low of 10.0521. This means the 90 day average was 10.2326. The change for FJD to CZK was 1.12.

Track market ratesView FJD to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8381.5070.9281.32384.0810.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7140.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83510.6150.87855.7840.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.2311.62511.42790.6480.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 FJD10.41300 CZK
5 FJD52.06500 CZK
10 FJD104.13000 CZK
20 FJD208.26000 CZK
50 FJD520.65000 CZK
100 FJD1,041.30000 CZK
250 FJD2,603.25000 CZK
500 FJD5,206.50000 CZK
1000 FJD10,413.00000 CZK
2000 FJD20,826.00000 CZK
5000 FJD52,065.00000 CZK
10000 FJD104,130.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Fijian Dollar
1 CZK0.09603 FJD
5 CZK0.48017 FJD
10 CZK0.96033 FJD
20 CZK1.92067 FJD
50 CZK4.80167 FJD
100 CZK9.60334 FJD
250 CZK24.00835 FJD
500 CZK48.01670 FJD
1000 CZK96.03340 FJD
2000 CZK192.06680 FJD
5000 CZK480.16700 FJD
10000 CZK960.33400 FJD