20 Fijian dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert FJD to ARS at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = $437.9 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
FJD to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ARS
1 FJD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High442.1330442.1330
Low433.8120406.4350
Average437.7502427.3767
Change0.42%7.03%
1 FJD to ARS stats

The performance of FJD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 442.1330 and a 30 day low of 433.8120. This means the 30 day average was 437.7502. The change for FJD to ARS was 0.42.

The performance of FJD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 442.1330 and a 90 day low of 406.4350. This means the 90 day average was 427.3767. The change for FJD to ARS was 7.03.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.7951.5070.9281.32384.0810.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7250.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.81110.6160.87855.8080.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.181.62411.42690.6260.8321.493

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 FJD437.93700 ARS
5 FJD2,189.68500 ARS
10 FJD4,379.37000 ARS
20 FJD8,758.74000 ARS
50 FJD21,896.85000 ARS
100 FJD43,793.70000 ARS
250 FJD109,484.25000 ARS
500 FJD218,968.50000 ARS
1000 FJD437,937.00000 ARS
2000 FJD875,874.00000 ARS
5000 FJD2,189,685.00000 ARS
10000 FJD4,379,370.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 ARS0.00228 FJD
5 ARS0.01142 FJD
10 ARS0.02283 FJD
20 ARS0.04567 FJD
50 ARS0.11417 FJD
100 ARS0.22834 FJD
250 ARS0.57086 FJD
500 ARS1.14172 FJD
1000 ARS2.28343 FJD
2000 ARS4.56686 FJD
5000 ARS11.41715 FJD
10000 ARS22.83430 FJD