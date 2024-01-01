5 Ethiopian birrs to Singapore dollars

Convert ETB to SGD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = S$0.01105 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 ETB to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01110.0233
Low0.01080.0108
Average0.01100.0126
Change0.70%-52.48%
View full history

1 ETB to SGD stats

The performance of ETB to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0108. This means the 30 day average was 0.0110. The change for ETB to SGD was 0.70.

The performance of ETB to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0233 and a 90 day low of 0.0108. This means the 90 day average was 0.0126. The change for ETB to SGD was -52.48.

Track market ratesView ETB to SGD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6191.4921.6230.93521.554
1 GBP1.20211.295108.9131.7931.9511.12425.905
1 USD0.9280.772184.0741.3841.5060.86819.997
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Singapore Dollar
1 ETB0.01105 SGD
5 ETB0.05525 SGD
10 ETB0.11050 SGD
20 ETB0.22100 SGD
50 ETB0.55251 SGD
100 ETB1.10501 SGD
250 ETB2.76253 SGD
500 ETB5.52505 SGD
1000 ETB11.05010 SGD
2000 ETB22.10020 SGD
5000 ETB55.25050 SGD
10000 ETB110.50100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 SGD90.49660 ETB
5 SGD452.48300 ETB
10 SGD904.96600 ETB
20 SGD1,809.93200 ETB
50 SGD4,524.83000 ETB
100 SGD9,049.66000 ETB
250 SGD22,624.15000 ETB
500 SGD45,248.30000 ETB
1000 SGD90,496.60000 ETB
2000 SGD180,993.20000 ETB
5000 SGD452,483.00000 ETB
10000 SGD904,966.00000 ETB