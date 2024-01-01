20 Ethiopian birrs to Omani rials

Convert ETB to OMR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ر.ع.0.003218 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 ETB to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00330.0067
Low0.00320.0032
Average0.00320.0037
Change-1.68%-51.72%
View full history

1 ETB to OMR stats

The performance of ETB to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0033 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for ETB to OMR was -1.68.

The performance of ETB to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0067 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for ETB to OMR was -51.72.

Track market ratesView ETB to OMR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6441.4911.6230.93521.549
1 GBP1.20211.296108.9561.7931.9511.12425.903
1 USD0.9280.772184.0811.3831.5060.86719.989
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Omani Rial
1 ETB0.00322 OMR
5 ETB0.01609 OMR
10 ETB0.03218 OMR
20 ETB0.06435 OMR
50 ETB0.16089 OMR
100 ETB0.32177 OMR
250 ETB0.80444 OMR
500 ETB1.60887 OMR
1000 ETB3.21774 OMR
2000 ETB6.43548 OMR
5000 ETB16.08870 OMR
10000 ETB32.17740 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ethiopian Birr
1 OMR310.77700 ETB
5 OMR1,553.88500 ETB
10 OMR3,107.77000 ETB
20 OMR6,215.54000 ETB
50 OMR15,538.85000 ETB
100 OMR31,077.70000 ETB
250 OMR77,694.25000 ETB
500 OMR155,388.50000 ETB
1000 OMR310,777.00000 ETB
2000 OMR621,554.00000 ETB
5000 OMR1,553,885.00000 ETB
10000 OMR3,107,770.00000 ETB