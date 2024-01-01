20 Ethiopian birrs to Omani rials

Convert ETB to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 etb
0.134 omr

Br1.000 ETB = ر.ع.0.006701 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07789.9691.4791.6270.96420.287
1 GBP1.18511.276106.6351.7531.9281.14324.045
1 USD0.9290.784183.561.3741.5110.89518.842
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Omani Rial
1 ETB0,00670 OMR
5 ETB0,03351 OMR
10 ETB0,06701 OMR
20 ETB0,13403 OMR
50 ETB0,33506 OMR
100 ETB0,67013 OMR
250 ETB1,67532 OMR
500 ETB3,35064 OMR
1000 ETB6,70128 OMR
2000 ETB13,40256 OMR
5000 ETB33,50640 OMR
10000 ETB67,01280 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ethiopian Birr
1 OMR149,22500 ETB
5 OMR746,12500 ETB
10 OMR1.492,25000 ETB
20 OMR2.984,50000 ETB
50 OMR7.461,25000 ETB
100 OMR14.922,50000 ETB
250 OMR37.306,25000 ETB
500 OMR74.612,50000 ETB
1000 OMR149.225,00000 ETB
2000 OMR298.450,00000 ETB
5000 OMR746.125,00000 ETB
10000 OMR1.492.250,00000 ETB