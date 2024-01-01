10 Ethiopian birrs to Nigerian nairas
Convert ETB to NGN at the real exchange rate
ETB to NGN conversion chart
1 ETB = 14.25570 NGN
0
|1 ETB to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|14.3541
|28.1131
|Low
|13.7382
|13.7382
|Average
|14.1069
|15.6700
|Change
|0.28%
|-48.79%
|View full history
1 ETB to NGN stats
The performance of ETB to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.3541 and a 30 day low of 13.7382. This means the 30 day average was 14.1069. The change for ETB to NGN was 0.28.
The performance of ETB to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.1131 and a 90 day low of 13.7382. This means the 90 day average was 15.6700. The change for ETB to NGN was -48.79.
|Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Nigerian Naira
|1 ETB
|14.25570 NGN
|5 ETB
|71.27850 NGN
|10 ETB
|142.55700 NGN
|20 ETB
|285.11400 NGN
|50 ETB
|712.78500 NGN
|100 ETB
|1,425.57000 NGN
|250 ETB
|3,563.92500 NGN
|500 ETB
|7,127.85000 NGN
|1000 ETB
|14,255.70000 NGN
|2000 ETB
|28,511.40000 NGN
|5000 ETB
|71,278.50000 NGN
|10000 ETB
|142,557.00000 NGN