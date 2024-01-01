500 Ethiopian birrs to Nigerian nairas

Convert ETB to NGN at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₦14.26 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Track the exchange rate

ETB to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 ETB to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.354128.1131
Low13.738213.7382
Average14.106915.6700
Change0.28%-48.79%
View full history

1 ETB to NGN stats

The performance of ETB to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.3541 and a 30 day low of 13.7382. This means the 30 day average was 14.1069. The change for ETB to NGN was 0.28.

The performance of ETB to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.1131 and a 90 day low of 13.7382. This means the 90 day average was 15.6700. The change for ETB to NGN was -48.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6361.4911.6230.93521.53
1 GBP1.20211.296108.9531.7931.9511.12425.881
1 USD0.9280.772184.0781.3831.5060.86719.972
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Nigerian Naira
1 ETB14.25570 NGN
5 ETB71.27850 NGN
10 ETB142.55700 NGN
20 ETB285.11400 NGN
50 ETB712.78500 NGN
100 ETB1,425.57000 NGN
250 ETB3,563.92500 NGN
500 ETB7,127.85000 NGN
1000 ETB14,255.70000 NGN
2000 ETB28,511.40000 NGN
5000 ETB71,278.50000 NGN
10000 ETB142,557.00000 NGN
