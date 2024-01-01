10 Ethiopian birrs to Hungarian forints

Convert ETB to HUF at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Ft3.120 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 ETB to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.14146.3040
Low2.95702.9570
Average3.06233.4626
Change3.29%-50.17%
View full history

1 ETB to HUF stats

The performance of ETB to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1414 and a 30 day low of 2.9570. This means the 30 day average was 3.0623. The change for ETB to HUF was 3.29.

The performance of ETB to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3040 and a 90 day low of 2.9570. This means the 90 day average was 3.4626. The change for ETB to HUF was -50.17.

Track market ratesView ETB to HUF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.5981.4921.6240.93421.585
1 GBP1.20211.295108.9231.7941.9521.12325.951
1 USD0.9280.772184.0811.3851.5070.86720.032
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Hungarian Forint
1 ETB3.12010 HUF
5 ETB15.60050 HUF
10 ETB31.20100 HUF
20 ETB62.40200 HUF
50 ETB156.00500 HUF
100 ETB312.01000 HUF
250 ETB780.02500 HUF
500 ETB1,560.05000 HUF
1000 ETB3,120.10000 HUF
2000 ETB6,240.20000 HUF
5000 ETB15,600.50000 HUF
10000 ETB31,201.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ethiopian Birr
2000 HUF641.00600 ETB
5000 HUF1,602.51500 ETB
10000 HUF3,205.03000 ETB
15000 HUF4,807.54500 ETB
20000 HUF6,410.06000 ETB
30000 HUF9,615.09000 ETB
40000 HUF12,820.12000 ETB
50000 HUF16,025.15000 ETB
60000 HUF19,230.18000 ETB
100000 HUF32,050.30000 ETB
150000 HUF48,075.45000 ETB
200000 HUF64,100.60000 ETB