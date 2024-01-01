20 Ethiopian birrs to Hungarian forints
Convert ETB to HUF at the real exchange rate
ETB to HUF conversion chart
1 ETB = 3.12010 HUF
0
|1 ETB to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.1414
|6.3040
|Low
|2.9570
|2.9570
|Average
|3.0623
|3.4626
|Change
|3.29%
|-50.17%
|View full history
1 ETB to HUF stats
The performance of ETB to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1414 and a 30 day low of 2.9570. This means the 30 day average was 3.0623. The change for ETB to HUF was 3.29.
The performance of ETB to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3040 and a 90 day low of 2.9570. This means the 90 day average was 3.4626. The change for ETB to HUF was -50.17.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ethiopian Birr
|2000 HUF
|641.00600 ETB
|5000 HUF
|1,602.51500 ETB
|10000 HUF
|3,205.03000 ETB
|15000 HUF
|4,807.54500 ETB
|20000 HUF
|6,410.06000 ETB
|30000 HUF
|9,615.09000 ETB
|40000 HUF
|12,820.12000 ETB
|50000 HUF
|16,025.15000 ETB
|60000 HUF
|19,230.18000 ETB
|100000 HUF
|32,050.30000 ETB
|150000 HUF
|48,075.45000 ETB
|200000 HUF
|64,100.60000 ETB