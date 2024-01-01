250 Ethiopian birrs to Brazilian reais

Convert ETB to BRL at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = R$0.04783 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
ETB to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BRL
1 ETB to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04820.0979
Low0.04540.0454
Average0.04670.0536
Change1.62%-51.05%
1 ETB to BRL stats

The performance of ETB to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0482 and a 30 day low of 0.0454. This means the 30 day average was 0.0467. The change for ETB to BRL was 1.62.

The performance of ETB to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0979 and a 90 day low of 0.0454. This means the 90 day average was 0.0536. The change for ETB to BRL was -51.05.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07790.5241.4911.6240.93421.585
1 GBP1.20311.295108.9211.7941.9541.12425.971
1 USD0.9290.772184.081.3851.5080.86820.048
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Brazilian Real
1 ETB0.04783 BRL
5 ETB0.23916 BRL
10 ETB0.47831 BRL
20 ETB0.95663 BRL
50 ETB2.39157 BRL
100 ETB4.78313 BRL
250 ETB11.95783 BRL
500 ETB23.91565 BRL
1000 ETB47.83130 BRL
2000 ETB95.66260 BRL
5000 ETB239.15650 BRL
10000 ETB478.31300 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ethiopian Birr
1 BRL20.90680 ETB
5 BRL104.53400 ETB
10 BRL209.06800 ETB
20 BRL418.13600 ETB
50 BRL1,045.34000 ETB
100 BRL2,090.68000 ETB
250 BRL5,226.70000 ETB
500 BRL10,453.40000 ETB
1000 BRL20,906.80000 ETB
2000 BRL41,813.60000 ETB
5000 BRL104,534.00000 ETB
10000 BRL209,068.00000 ETB