10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Vietnamese dongs

Convert EGP to VND

E£1.000 EGP = ₫521.3 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid-market rate

VND
1 EGP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High521.2820523.8210
Low505.4400505.4400
Average511.9813512.0516
Change3.08%-0.47%
1 EGP to VND stats

The performance of EGP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 521.2820 and a 30 day low of 505.4400. This means the 30 day average was 511.9813. The change for EGP to VND was 3.08.

The performance of EGP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 523.8210 and a 90 day low of 505.4400. This means the 90 day average was 512.0516. The change for EGP to VND was -0.47.

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3840.7721.50784.0773.67334.291
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62290.5133.95436.916
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.762.65424.782
1 GBP1.2951.2031.79211.952108.8844.75744.409

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 EGP521.28200 VND
5 EGP2,606.41000 VND
10 EGP5,212.82000 VND
20 EGP10,425.64000 VND
50 EGP26,064.10000 VND
100 EGP52,128.20000 VND
250 EGP130,320.50000 VND
500 EGP260,641.00000 VND
1000 EGP521,282.00000 VND
2000 EGP1,042,564.00000 VND
5000 EGP2,606,410.00000 VND
10000 EGP5,212,820.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Egyptian Pound
1000 VND1.91835 EGP
2000 VND3.83670 EGP
5000 VND9.59175 EGP
10000 VND19.18350 EGP
20000 VND38.36700 EGP
50000 VND95.91750 EGP
100000 VND191.83500 EGP
200000 VND383.67000 EGP
500000 VND959.17500 EGP
1000000 VND1,918.35000 EGP
2000000 VND3,836.70000 EGP
5000000 VND9,591.75000 EGP