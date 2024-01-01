1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Egyptian pounds

Convert VND to EGP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = E£0.001920 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
VND to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 VND to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0020
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0020
Change-2.76%0.57%
1 VND to EGP stats

The performance of VND to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for VND to EGP was -2.76.

The performance of VND to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for VND to EGP was 0.57.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Egyptian Pound
1000 VND1.91991 EGP
2000 VND3.83982 EGP
5000 VND9.59955 EGP
10000 VND19.19910 EGP
20000 VND38.39820 EGP
50000 VND95.99550 EGP
100000 VND191.99100 EGP
200000 VND383.98200 EGP
500000 VND959.95500 EGP
1000000 VND1,919.91000 EGP
2000000 VND3,839.82000 EGP
5000000 VND9,599.55000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 EGP520.85800 VND
5 EGP2,604.29000 VND
10 EGP5,208.58000 VND
20 EGP10,417.16000 VND
50 EGP26,042.90000 VND
100 EGP52,085.80000 VND
250 EGP130,214.50000 VND
500 EGP260,429.00000 VND
1000 EGP520,858.00000 VND
2000 EGP1,041,716.00000 VND
5000 EGP2,604,290.00000 VND
10000 EGP5,208,580.00000 VND