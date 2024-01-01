1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Egyptian pounds
Convert VND to EGP at the real exchange rate
VND to EGP conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00192 EGP
0
|1 VND to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Low
|0.0019
|0.0019
|Average
|0.0019
|0.0020
|Change
|-2.74%
|0.59%
1 VND to EGP stats
The performance of VND to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for VND to EGP was -2.74.
The performance of VND to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for VND to EGP was 0.59.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Egyptian Pound
|1000 VND
|1.91991 EGP
|2000 VND
|3.83982 EGP
|5000 VND
|9.59955 EGP
|10000 VND
|19.19910 EGP
|20000 VND
|38.39820 EGP
|50000 VND
|95.99550 EGP
|100000 VND
|191.99100 EGP
|200000 VND
|383.98200 EGP
|500000 VND
|959.95500 EGP
|1000000 VND
|1919.91000 EGP
|2000000 VND
|3839.82000 EGP
|5000000 VND
|9599.55000 EGP
|Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vietnamese Dong
|1 EGP
|520.85800 VND
|5 EGP
|2604.29000 VND
|10 EGP
|5208.58000 VND
|20 EGP
|10417.16000 VND
|50 EGP
|26042.90000 VND
|100 EGP
|52085.80000 VND
|250 EGP
|130214.50000 VND
|500 EGP
|260429.00000 VND
|1000 EGP
|520858.00000 VND
|2000 EGP
|1041716.00000 VND
|5000 EGP
|2604290.00000 VND
|10000 EGP
|5208580.00000 VND