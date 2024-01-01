50 Egyptian pounds to Thai bahts

Convert EGP to THB at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ฿0.6927 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
EGP to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

THB
1 EGP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69270.7494
Low0.66940.6694
Average0.68170.6986
Change2.31%-7.56%
1 EGP to THB stats

The performance of EGP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6927 and a 30 day low of 0.6694. This means the 30 day average was 0.6817. The change for EGP to THB was 2.31.

The performance of EGP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7494 and a 90 day low of 0.6694. This means the 90 day average was 0.6986. The change for EGP to THB was -7.56.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50684.0763.67334.267
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62390.5543.95636.907
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08960.7732.65524.769
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.953109.0174.76344.432

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Thai Baht
1 EGP0.69271 THB
5 EGP3.46355 THB
10 EGP6.92710 THB
20 EGP13.85420 THB
50 EGP34.63550 THB
100 EGP69.27100 THB
250 EGP173.17750 THB
500 EGP346.35500 THB
1000 EGP692.71000 THB
2000 EGP1,385.42000 THB
5000 EGP3,463.55000 THB
10000 EGP6,927.10000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Egyptian Pound
1 THB1.44361 EGP
5 THB7.21805 EGP
10 THB14.43610 EGP
20 THB28.87220 EGP
50 THB72.18050 EGP
100 THB144.36100 EGP
250 THB360.90250 EGP
500 THB721.80500 EGP
1000 THB1,443.61000 EGP
2000 THB2,887.22000 EGP
5000 THB7,218.05000 EGP
10000 THB14,436.10000 EGP