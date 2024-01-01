1 Egyptian pound to Lebanese pounds

Convert EGP to LBP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ل.ل.1,837 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Track the exchange rate

EGP to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 EGP to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,856.43001,856.4300
Low1,836.99001,813.0900
Average1,845.61931,841.1080
Change-0.13%-0.83%
View full history

1 EGP to LBP stats

The performance of EGP to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,856.4300 and a 30 day low of 1,836.9900. This means the 30 day average was 1,845.6193. The change for EGP to LBP was -0.13.

The performance of EGP to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,856.4300 and a 90 day low of 1,813.0900. This means the 90 day average was 1,841.1080. The change for EGP to LBP was -0.83.

Track market ratesView EGP to LBP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50384.083.67334.263
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6433.9636.938
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8112.65624.781
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1074.76644.462

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 EGP1,836.99000 LBP
5 EGP9,184.95000 LBP
10 EGP18,369.90000 LBP
20 EGP36,739.80000 LBP
50 EGP91,849.50000 LBP
100 EGP183,699.00000 LBP
250 EGP459,247.50000 LBP
500 EGP918,495.00000 LBP
1000 EGP1,836,990.00000 LBP
2000 EGP3,673,980.00000 LBP
5000 EGP9,184,950.00000 LBP
10000 EGP18,369,900.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 LBP0.00054 EGP
5 LBP0.00272 EGP
10 LBP0.00544 EGP
20 LBP0.01089 EGP
50 LBP0.02722 EGP
100 LBP0.05444 EGP
250 LBP0.13609 EGP
500 LBP0.27218 EGP
1000 LBP0.54437 EGP
2000 LBP1.08874 EGP
5000 LBP2.72184 EGP
10000 LBP5.44368 EGP