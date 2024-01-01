20 Egyptian pounds to Laotian kips

Convert EGP to LAK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₭450.1 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
EGP to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LAK
1 EGP to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High457.1600458.8690
Low450.2460448.7770
Average453.8021454.2959
Change-0.81%-1.88%
1 EGP to LAK stats

The performance of EGP to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 457.1600 and a 30 day low of 450.2460. This means the 30 day average was 453.8021. The change for EGP to LAK was -0.81.

The performance of EGP to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 458.8690 and a 90 day low of 448.7770. This means the 90 day average was 454.2959. The change for EGP to LAK was -1.88.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Laotian Kip
1 EGP450.05100 LAK
5 EGP2,250.25500 LAK
10 EGP4,500.51000 LAK
20 EGP9,001.02000 LAK
50 EGP22,502.55000 LAK
100 EGP45,005.10000 LAK
250 EGP112,512.75000 LAK
500 EGP225,025.50000 LAK
1000 EGP450,051.00000 LAK
2000 EGP900,102.00000 LAK
5000 EGP2,250,255.00000 LAK
10000 EGP4,500,510.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Egyptian Pound
1 LAK0.00222 EGP
5 LAK0.01111 EGP
10 LAK0.02222 EGP
20 LAK0.04444 EGP
50 LAK0.11110 EGP
100 LAK0.22220 EGP
250 LAK0.55549 EGP
500 LAK1.11099 EGP
1000 LAK2.22197 EGP
2000 LAK4.44394 EGP
5000 LAK11.10985 EGP
10000 LAK22.21970 EGP