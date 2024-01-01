50 Egyptian pounds to Jordanian dinars

Convert EGP to JOD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = JD0.01455 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19
EGP to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JOD
1 EGP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01470.0147
Low0.01460.0144
Average0.01460.0146
Change-0.10%-0.78%
1 EGP to JOD stats

The performance of EGP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0147 and a 30 day low of 0.0146. This means the 30 day average was 0.0146. The change for EGP to JOD was -0.10.

The performance of EGP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0147 and a 90 day low of 0.0144. This means the 90 day average was 0.0146. The change for EGP to JOD was -0.78.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 EGP0.01455 JOD
5 EGP0.07276 JOD
10 EGP0.14552 JOD
20 EGP0.29105 JOD
50 EGP0.72762 JOD
100 EGP1.45524 JOD
250 EGP3.63810 JOD
500 EGP7.27620 JOD
1000 EGP14.55240 JOD
2000 EGP29.10480 JOD
5000 EGP72.76200 JOD
10000 EGP145.52400 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 JOD68.71720 EGP
5 JOD343.58600 EGP
10 JOD687.17200 EGP
20 JOD1,374.34400 EGP
50 JOD3,435.86000 EGP
100 JOD6,871.72000 EGP
250 JOD17,179.30000 EGP
500 JOD34,358.60000 EGP
1000 JOD68,717.20000 EGP
2000 JOD137,434.40000 EGP
5000 JOD343,586.00000 EGP
10000 JOD687,172.00000 EGP