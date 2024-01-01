1 thousand Egyptian pounds to British pounds sterling

Convert EGP to GBP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = £0.01581 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
EGP to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GBP
1 EGP to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01580.0161
Low0.01530.0153
Average0.01570.0157
Change2.69%-1.77%
1 EGP to GBP stats

The performance of EGP to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.0153. This means the 30 day average was 0.0157. The change for EGP to GBP was 2.69.

The performance of EGP to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0161 and a 90 day low of 0.0153. This means the 90 day average was 0.0157. The change for EGP to GBP was -1.77.

1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50384.0783.67334.262
1 EUR1.07911.4910.8311.6290.6783.96136.952
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8142.65724.782
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1294.76744.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 EGP0.01581 GBP
5 EGP0.07905 GBP
10 EGP0.15811 GBP
20 EGP0.31621 GBP
50 EGP0.79054 GBP
100 EGP1.58107 GBP
250 EGP3.95268 GBP
500 EGP7.90535 GBP
1000 EGP15.81070 GBP
2000 EGP31.62140 GBP
5000 EGP79.05350 GBP
10000 EGP158.10700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Egyptian Pound
1 GBP63.24830 EGP
5 GBP316.24150 EGP
10 GBP632.48300 EGP
20 GBP1,264.96600 EGP
50 GBP3,162.41500 EGP
100 GBP6,324.83000 EGP
250 GBP15,812.07500 EGP
500 GBP31,624.15000 EGP
1000 GBP63,248.30000 EGP
2000 GBP126,496.60000 EGP
5000 GBP316,241.50000 EGP
10000 GBP632,483.00000 EGP