E£1.000 EGP = $1.235 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
EGP to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 EGP to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.24681.2468
Low1.23521.2086
Average1.23991.2311
Change-0.12%0.78%
1 EGP to DOP stats

The performance of EGP to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2468 and a 30 day low of 1.2352. This means the 30 day average was 1.2399. The change for EGP to DOP was -0.12.

The performance of EGP to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2468 and a 90 day low of 1.2086. This means the 90 day average was 1.2311. The change for EGP to DOP was 0.78.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Dominican Peso
1 EGP1.23519 DOP
5 EGP6.17595 DOP
10 EGP12.35190 DOP
20 EGP24.70380 DOP
50 EGP61.75950 DOP
100 EGP123.51900 DOP
250 EGP308.79750 DOP
500 EGP617.59500 DOP
1000 EGP1,235.19000 DOP
2000 EGP2,470.38000 DOP
5000 EGP6,175.95000 DOP
10000 EGP12,351.90000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 DOP0.80959 EGP
5 DOP4.04795 EGP
10 DOP8.09590 EGP
20 DOP16.19180 EGP
50 DOP40.47950 EGP
100 DOP80.95900 EGP
250 DOP202.39750 EGP
500 DOP404.79500 EGP
1000 DOP809.59000 EGP
2000 DOP1,619.18000 EGP
5000 DOP4,047.95000 EGP
10000 DOP8,095.90000 EGP