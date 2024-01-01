100 Dominican pesos to Egyptian pounds

Convert DOP to EGP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = E£0.8094 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
DOP to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 DOP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80960.8274
Low0.80210.8021
Average0.80650.8124
Change0.10%-0.80%
1 DOP to EGP stats

The performance of DOP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8096 and a 30 day low of 0.8021. This means the 30 day average was 0.8065. The change for DOP to EGP was 0.10.

The performance of DOP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8274 and a 90 day low of 0.8021. This means the 90 day average was 0.8124. The change for DOP to EGP was -0.80.

How to convert Dominican pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 DOP0.80942 EGP
5 DOP4.04707 EGP
10 DOP8.09415 EGP
20 DOP16.18830 EGP
50 DOP40.47075 EGP
100 DOP80.94150 EGP
250 DOP202.35375 EGP
500 DOP404.70750 EGP
1000 DOP809.41500 EGP
2000 DOP1,618.83000 EGP
5000 DOP4,047.07500 EGP
10000 DOP8,094.15000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Dominican Peso
1 EGP1.23546 DOP
5 EGP6.17730 DOP
10 EGP12.35460 DOP
20 EGP24.70920 DOP
50 EGP61.77300 DOP
100 EGP123.54600 DOP
250 EGP308.86500 DOP
500 EGP617.73000 DOP
1000 EGP1,235.46000 DOP
2000 EGP2,470.92000 DOP
5000 EGP6,177.30000 DOP
10000 EGP12,354.60000 DOP