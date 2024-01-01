1 thousand Algerian dinars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert DZD to HKD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = $0.05829 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 DZD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05900.0590
Low0.05820.0579
Average0.05850.0584
Change-0.84%0.27%
View full history

1 DZD to HKD stats

The performance of DZD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0590 and a 30 day low of 0.0582. This means the 30 day average was 0.0585. The change for DZD to HKD was -0.84.

The performance of DZD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0590 and a 90 day low of 0.0579. This means the 90 day average was 0.0584. The change for DZD to HKD was 0.27.

Track market ratesView DZD to HKD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6721.491.6180.93621.501
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0341.7921.9461.12625.855
1 USD0.9270.771184.0761.3821.50.86819.937
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DZD0.05829 HKD
5 DZD0.29147 HKD
10 DZD0.58294 HKD
20 DZD1.16589 HKD
50 DZD2.91472 HKD
100 DZD5.82944 HKD
250 DZD14.57360 HKD
500 DZD29.14720 HKD
1000 DZD58.29440 HKD
2000 DZD116.58880 HKD
5000 DZD291.47200 HKD
10000 DZD582.94400 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Algerian Dinar
100 HKD1,715.43000 DZD
200 HKD3,430.86000 DZD
300 HKD5,146.29000 DZD
500 HKD8,577.15000 DZD
1000 HKD17,154.30000 DZD
2000 HKD34,308.60000 DZD
2500 HKD42,885.75000 DZD
3000 HKD51,462.90000 DZD
4000 HKD68,617.20000 DZD
5000 HKD85,771.50000 DZD
10000 HKD171,543.00000 DZD
20000 HKD343,086.00000 DZD