1 thousand Algerian dinars to Euros

Convert DZD to EUR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = €0.006963 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
DZD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 DZD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00700.0070
Low0.00680.0067
Average0.00690.0068
Change2.47%1.47%
1 DZD to EUR stats

The performance of DZD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0070 and a 30 day low of 0.0068. This means the 30 day average was 0.0069. The change for DZD to EUR was 2.47.

The performance of DZD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0070 and a 90 day low of 0.0067. This means the 90 day average was 0.0068. The change for DZD to EUR was 1.47.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Euro
1 DZD0.00696 EUR
5 DZD0.03482 EUR
10 DZD0.06963 EUR
20 DZD0.13926 EUR
50 DZD0.34816 EUR
100 DZD0.69631 EUR
250 DZD1.74078 EUR
500 DZD3.48157 EUR
1000 DZD6.96313 EUR
2000 DZD13.92626 EUR
5000 DZD34.81565 EUR
10000 DZD69.63130 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Algerian Dinar
1 EUR143.61400 DZD
5 EUR718.07000 DZD
10 EUR1,436.14000 DZD
20 EUR2,872.28000 DZD
50 EUR7,180.70000 DZD
100 EUR14,361.40000 DZD
250 EUR35,903.50000 DZD
500 EUR71,807.00000 DZD
1000 EUR143,614.00000 DZD
2000 EUR287,228.00000 DZD
5000 EUR718,070.00000 DZD
10000 EUR1,436,140.00000 DZD