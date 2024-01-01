10 Dominican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert DOP to PEN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = S/.0.06235 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
DOP to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 DOP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06270.0637
Low0.06170.0617
Average0.06230.0627
Change-0.59%-1.75%
1 DOP to PEN stats

The performance of DOP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0627 and a 30 day low of 0.0617. This means the 30 day average was 0.0623. The change for DOP to PEN was -0.59.

The performance of DOP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0637 and a 90 day low of 0.0617. This means the 90 day average was 0.0627. The change for DOP to PEN was -1.75.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8251.4931.6190.93721.577
1 GBP1.20211.299109.2081.7951.9471.12625.944
1 USD0.9260.77184.0741.3821.4990.86719.973
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DOP0.06235 PEN
5 DOP0.31173 PEN
10 DOP0.62346 PEN
20 DOP1.24693 PEN
50 DOP3.11733 PEN
100 DOP6.23465 PEN
250 DOP15.58663 PEN
500 DOP31.17325 PEN
1000 DOP62.34650 PEN
2000 DOP124.69300 PEN
5000 DOP311.73250 PEN
10000 DOP623.46500 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Dominican Peso
1 PEN16.03940 DOP
5 PEN80.19700 DOP
10 PEN160.39400 DOP
20 PEN320.78800 DOP
50 PEN801.97000 DOP
100 PEN1,603.94000 DOP
250 PEN4,009.85000 DOP
500 PEN8,019.70000 DOP
1000 PEN16,039.40000 DOP
2000 PEN32,078.80000 DOP
5000 PEN80,197.00000 DOP
10000 PEN160,394.00000 DOP